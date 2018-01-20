Lagos community where darkness reigns

…Residents beg Ambode for intervention

Residents of Ipoyewa Phase 3, Adamo, Ikorodu Division of Lagos State have cried out to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to help install and energise their transformer to end fifteen years of darkness in the community.

The chairman of the Ifesowapo CDA, Mr Satide Adeola in a chat with Saturday Vanguard said the Governor can help to bring light to the community by directing quick installation and energising of the community.

“The community has met brick-walls in its several attempts to install and energise the transformer.

According to him: “This community has been without electricity since inception. Residents have been using generating sets and fumes have killed a couple or more of families. We have appealed to the Governor for help. It a very big project for us and the community is small, all the neighbouring communities have electricity.

On exploring other channels including the Ikeja Electric Company, he said: they have asked us to go raise funds for all the materials and get them ready before we call them, while the property belongs to them. That is the fraud in the society, you pay for everything and they still bill you with a caveat that all the transformer and materials belong to them. It is unfair,” Satide lamented. He added in order to key into the ‘Light up Lagos project’’, the community made several appeals and SOS to His Excellency but to no avail.

“We have appealed to the Governor and we will not relent, we will continue to appeal to him to do this for us. It is somehow embarrassing that some communities are still without electricity in Lagos. It is never the fault of theirs, but the lack of adequate care by leaders in our society. You have to provide everything yourself, including your own security, water, roads, power etc.’’