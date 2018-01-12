Lagos Airport security impounds Davido’s 17 luggage after fight with bodyguards

By Lawani Mikairu

Security agencies attached to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos have impounded 17 check-in luggages of the Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido after his bodyguards beat up Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, security officials, Customs and others, on arrival at the airport from a foreign trip aboard Emirates Airlines on Thursday evening.



Trouble started when Checkport staff at the baggage reclaim area attempted to check the tags on the check-in luggage of the musician to confirm if they corresponded with the reclaimed luggage. But, “the enquiry of the personnel did not go down well with one of the aides of Davido, who refused to tender the tags and resorted to abusive words against the staff.”

After few minutes of exchange of words, the aide, allegedly punched the Checkpoint staff in the face while another Customs personnel close to the scene of the incident did not escape his vicious attacks.

The attacks on personnel led to the reinforcement of security personnel who bundled the aid to Tango City within the terminal. Tango City is the place where unruly passengers and touts within the airport are taken to by security agencies.

“However, at the Tango City, rather than behave well, the aide continued his attack on two AVSEC personnel, one of them was a female lady who was writing down the report and another Customs official he attacked and cut his wrist in the process”, the airport security officials said.

“ It was at this point that the attention of Davido who was already outside the terminal awaiting the collection of his luggage from his aide was called to the terminal incident”.

It was gathered that when Daivo arrived the scene, he attempted to ensure the release of the aide, which was rebuffed by the security agencies and insisted on taking the detained aide to Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Panti in Lagos.

As at Friday, the 17 seized luggages of Davido were still at the airport while efforts were being made to transfer the unruly aide to CID, Panti.

The source close to the scene of the incident said: “Davido had arrived Lagos Airport as usual with about 17 luggages in all. The rule is that whenever you arrive, you are expected to release your tags to the Checkport staff for confirmation and verification, but rather than comply with the simple rule, one of his aides insisted he won’t allow them to check the tags.

“But, unfortunately, this aide refused to be checked and rather than obey the simple civil aviation rule, he resorted to attacking everybody. He attacked everybody around. No fewer than four officials were beaten by the aide in question with at least two of them soaked in blood.”

However, as at the time of filing this report, FAAN is yet to comment on the incident.