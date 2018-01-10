Kwara 2019: Opposition healthy for democracy — Sobi FM boss

ILORIN—As the race to Government House in 2019 builds up in Kwara State, the Chairman of Sobi FM, Ilorin, Alhaji Lukman Musptapha, has denied the allegation that some opposition figures were behind the establishment of the station to pursue political interests.

However, Mustapha argued that playing opposition role was good for democracy, noting that “in a country where there is no opposition, government will tilt from democracy to autocracy.”

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed had, last month, visited the popular radio station for the monthly phone-in programme to speak on his administration’s activities.

Mustapha, who spoke during a media parley with select journalists in Ilorin, dismissed insinuations making the round that he was aspiring to be governor of the state in 2019.

He said in less than one year of operation, the station had provided a platform for Kwarans to express a “balanced view” on issues of governance and politics, among others.

He expressed surprise that the radio station survived with high commercial patronage in Ilorin as the company had never owed any of its staff.

The trained banker said contrary to the belief of many investors, Ilorin was a business hub with a lot of untapped potentials that needed to be explored.

On whether he has the intention to contest the governorship position in 2019, Mustapha, who did not give a definite answer, said those peddling such rumours must have seen some qualities in him to believe he was good for the job.

Responding to questions on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mustapha urged Kwarans to embrace the Federal Government’s anchor-borrowers’ scheme on agriculture as a means of diversifying the economy.