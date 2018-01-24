Kogi reads riot act to contractors

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Kogi State government has warned contractors handling Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB/UBEC projects in the state against shoddy jobs, vowing to blacklist and prosecute those that do bad jobs.

Chairman, SUBEB, Suleiman Abdullahi, gave the warning yesterday at the bid opening of UBEC/SUBEC 2015/2016 intervention projects held at SUBEC headquarters, Lokoja.

Abdullahi said the success story to access the fund was made possible through the timely payment of the counterpart fund by the state government for 2015, 2016 and 2017.

His words: “Contracts shall be awarded only to competent and qualified contractors.

“Contractors with bad records will not be considered regardless of the bid quotation.

“Appropriate sanctions shall be meted out on contractors who do not follow our specifications or fail to complete the projects as scheduled.”