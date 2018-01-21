Killer herdsmen dividing Nigeria —Bishop Udeh

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries lnc. (a.k.a By-Fire-By-Fire), Nnewi, Anambra State, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh, has condemned the wanton killings of farmers by herdsmen in various parts of the country.

He lamented that the killings were gradually leading to a systematic division of the nation. In his new year message, Udeh noted that the killings could make 2018 a year of sovereignty for those agitating for a sovereign nation because, according to him, “our God in heaven is a sovereign God”.