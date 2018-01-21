Breaking News
Translate

Killer herdsmen dividing Nigeria —Bishop Udeh

On 6:39 amIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries lnc. (a.k.a By-Fire-By-Fire), Nnewi, Anambra State, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh, has condemned the wanton killings of farmers by  herdsmen in various parts of the country.

Armed Fulani-herdsmen

He lamented that the  killings were gradually leading to a systematic division of the nation. In his new year message, Udeh noted that the killings could  make 2018 a year of sovereignty for those  agitating for a sovereign nation because, according to him, “our God  in  heaven is a sovereign God”.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.