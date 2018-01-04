Kidnappers of Bayelsa monarch’s wife demand N5m ransom

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA- THE kidnappers of Mrs Tina Inegbagha the wife of the paramount ruler of Ayakoro community in Ogbia Local Government Area are reportedly demanding the sum of N5million ransom before she will be released.

Mrs Inegbagha was abducted at the palace of the monarch on December 16, last year alongside the principal of Government Craft Development Centre by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

Confirming the development, Mr Majesty Inegbagha, a member of the monarch’s family, said the kidnappers had contacted the family demanding for N100million before reducing the ransom to N30million and again to N5million.

“We have been able to establish contact with the kidnappers of her majesty and we have spoken with her majesty. They initially demanded N100million before her release and later reduced it to N30million and now they are demanding N5million” He said.

He lamented that the family cannot afford the huge ransom sum and pleaded for the unconditional release of the monarch’s wife.