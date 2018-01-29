Breaking News
Translate

Kick-start Maritime varsity immediately, Gbararmatu monarchs urge FG

On 7:50 pmIn News by TonyComments

The Pere of Gbararmatu Kingdom, His Majesty, Oboro-Gbaraun 11, Aketekpe, Agadagba,  Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State and His Royal Majesty, Suo Vi,  the Olaja-Orori of Ugborodo Clan, at the weekend, urged the Federal Government to kick-start the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko without further delay.

Pere of Gbararmatu Kingdom, His Majesty, Oboro-Gbaraun 11, Aketekpe , Agadagba, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State and His Royal Majesty, Suo Vi, the Olaja-Orori of Ugborodo Clan

They both spoke at the palace of the Pere of Gbararmatu Kingdom at Oporoza when the Olaja-Orori of Ugborodo Clan and his entourage visited the  Gbararmatu Royal Father.

According to them, the establishment of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, will bring rapid development to the area and the entire Niger Delta Region.

They advised investors to take advantage of the prevailing peace in the area to carry out their legitimate businesses.

They also implored the State and Federal Governments to ensure the immediate take-off of the Ogidigben Gas revolution industrial park  (Grip) and the Gbaramatu  Deep seaport which, together, make up the celebrated Export processing zone (EPZ) project, whose groundbreaking ceremony was done by the former President Jonathan’s administration early 2015

They warned those they described as enemies of progress to steer clear from the affairs of Gbararmatu Kingdom and that of Ugborodo and resolved to continue to work for peaceful coexistence in the area.

According to them;” Now that we have  lasting peace in the  area, we do not want any third party  to come in between us and  cause unnecessary trouble. We are peace loving people and we are not going to allow ourselves to be used by enemies of progress to engage in a needless war. We do not want fight, but development in our area”.

They added that; “This historic visit is a tremendous achievements  by both parties in the process of bringing lasting peace, unity and togetherness in the area. This visit is meant to cement our cordial relationship and we will continue to promote peaceful coexistence because without peace, no development can take place”.

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.