Kenya to hold Eurobond roadshow in mid-February – Central bank

Kenya plans to hold an investor roadshow in mid-February to promote a planned Eurobond issue, the country’s Central Bank governor said on Friday.

Patrick Njoroge did not disclose the sum involved.

A source previously told the media that government was set to issue a 1.5 billion dollars 10-year bond by the first week of March to take advantage of high demand for new issues.

“There will be a roadshow in mid-February,” Njoroge said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, adding that the roadshow would likely be held in the U.S. and Britain.

NAN