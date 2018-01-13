Kemi Olunloyo regains freedom after 90 days

By TOLULOPE ABEREOJE

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has regained her freedom after spending about 90 days in Port Harcourt maximum prison. This made it the third time in 12 months that the blogger was released from prison.

Her ordeal started in March 2017 when she allegedly defamed popular Port Harcourt pastor, David Ibiyeomie and Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo. The 53 year old blogger had written about getting hints from closed sources on the alleged intimate relationship between the cleric and the actress, an article that landed her in prison.

Kemi was picked up at her home in Ibadan and has since been a regular visitor at the Port Harcourt prison after she was detained for over two months. All seemed well after she was bailed, until October 12 when she announced to her internet fans that she was going back to court and might spend the night at the court prison, stating that she felt unsafe and wanted the case moved to Ibadan, which is the real jurisdiction.

She took to Instagram to share a video of herself thanking her fans for the support and most especially Charly Boy for his efforts towards her regaining her freedom. She however pleaded with the Federal Government of Nigeria to help decongest the Port Harcourt maximum prison, pointing out that inmates are inadequately fed and are wasting away with skin and health problems.