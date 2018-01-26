Katsina provides 5,300 hectares for cattle colony

By Bashir Bello

Katsina State government has allocated about 5,300 hectares of land for a cattle colony in the state, saying the state supports establishment cattle colonies in the country to stop the incessant clashes between the herdsmen and farmers.

The Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Masari on Agriculture, Dr. Abba Abdullah disclosed this to newsmen yesterday.

According to Dr. Abba, “if we (Katsina) do not consider colony, who else will? We are even among the first states to provide about 5,300 hectares for a colony. It is not even now, but long ago. We are among the first states.

“It is at Gurbin Baure, Jibia Local Government Area of the state.”