Kano anti-graft agency recovers N1bn In 2017‎

Kano State Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission, on Friday, said it had recovered N1 billion in cash and properties from corruption related cases in 2017.

The Executive Chairman of the commission, Muhuyi Rimin-Gado, disclosed this at a news conference in Kano.

Rimin-Gado said the commission had, during the period, recovered more than N23 million from the education sector.

He said the agency had also recruited 140 staff who were trained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to enhance the fight against corruption during the period.

The chairman said the staff were deployed to government’s offices across the state to ensure that the anti graft war hit the grass root.

“During the period under review, we recruited 140 staff and received ‎more than 2,000 cases and complaints, which is the highest since the creation of the agency,’’ he said.

He, however, said that the commission’s main challenge include delay in the judicial processes.

“Delay in judicial process ‎is hindering our activities and slowing us down, especially ex-pate order by courts,’’ he said.

He called on residents of the state to report any case of corruption or other related crimes to the agency and commended the state governor for supporting the commission to fight corruption.