Jail break: A-Ibom Police tighten security at Ikot Ekpene Prison

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—Akwa Ibom State Police Command, yesterday, said it had beefed up security at the Ikot Ekpene Prisons, to avoid a re-occurrence of the recent jail break by inmates.

Commissioner of Police, Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, who disclosed this in Uyo, while briefing newsmen, said the Command was working in collaboration with the Department of State Service, DSS, and the Prisons authorities to re-arrest the fleeing inmates.

‘’We have re-inforced security around the Prisons and we are working together with sister agencies and some of the inmates have been rearrested,” he said.

When Vanguard visited the prison, some stern looking combat ready police personnel were stationed at the entrance, while others were seen patrolling the expansive grounds.

It will be recalled that about 47 inmates escaped from Ikot Ekpene Prison on December 7, at about 12.45p.m. While four were shot dead on the spot, 14 prisoners were recaptured and 29 escaped.