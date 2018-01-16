IYC, ex-agitators call on FG to rebuild Toru-Ndoro community

By Emma Amaize & Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, worldwide has called on the Federal Government to rebuild Toru-Ndoro community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State that was invaded and burnt down as a result of the activities of the late militant leader, Karouwei and his group.

Also, Niger Delta agitators under the auspices of the 21st Century Youth of Niger Delta, have called for the rebuilding of about 50 houses razed by soldiers in Toru Ndoro and payment of adequate compensation to the victims.

It will be recalled that as a result of the beheading of a security operative, military officers in search of the late Karouwei invaded and burnt down more than 50 houses in Toru-Ndoro community.

President of IYC, Eric Omare, disclosed the position of the IYC at a meeting with some youth leaders of Toru-Ndoro Community in Yenagoa.

Omare, in a statement, warned that if the Federal Government fails to take steps towards rebuilding of Toru-Ndoro community and compensate those who suffered losses as a result of the invasion within two weeks, the IYC will mobilize Ijaw and human rights lawyers all over Nigeria to sue the Federal Government and the Nigerian military to court for the unlawful damage to property and other damages suffered.

He said: “It is illegal and unconstitutional for a community to be burnt down in the name of searching for a suspected criminal. There is no law in Nigeria which empowers security agencies to attack and burn down an entire community because of the alleged offences of a few members of the community.”

Omare recalled the several cases of invasion of Ijaw communities by military authorities including Okerenkoko, Ayakoromo, Ajapa, Odi, Ajakuruama and now Toru-Ndoro.

Similarly, spokesman of the ex-agitators , W O I Izon-Ebi, in a statement, also raised the alarm that the memo by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, on the site of the Nigerian Maritime University, NMU, Okerenkoko, was a grand design to relocate the university, while government was planning to deploy troops in Gbaramatu Kingdom to intimidate the people.

“We, the 21st Century Youth of Niger Delta, condemn in strong terms, the purported memo and the brutality meted on innocent Ijaws of Ekeremor council and the burning down of 50 houses in the course of tracking one criminal, Karowei, with about 3,000 military personnel, which is part of the orchestrated plan to provoke the Ijaw nation and justify their planned invasion of Ijaw nation.

“But this well drafted and planned thought to justify the atrocities they are about to commit will fail. We demand the immediate rebuilding of the houses burnt and adequate compensation for the property destroyed and a befitting burial for the innocent and harmless civilians killed.

“We have written to the UN, the US government, our former colonial master Great Britain and the AU informing them of the gang up to cower us into submission.

“We are, therefore, calling on all Nigerians, the Nigerian Senate, elder statesmen, governors, political and religious leaders of the Niger Delta in particular, to arise and condemn this planned genocide against the Ijaw- speaking people of the Niger Delta by President Muhammadu Buhari administration.”