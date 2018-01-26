Immunization of children in Delta holds March

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—CHILDREN in Delta State will be immunized against measles, pneumonia, chicken pox, influenza, tuberculosis, yellow fever, hepatitis B and others in March as part of effort towards preventing them from death by the communicable diseases.

The sensitization and vaccination programme which will be carried out in the 25 local government areas of Delta State, including urban and rural communities, is being executed with counterpart funds.

The state is collaborating with the World Health Organisation, WHO, United Nations Children’s Education Fund, UNICEF and other international donor agencies, that are expected to pay their counter-part fund, in the sensitization and vaccination exercise.

Chairman of the state Primary Health Care Development Agency, DSPHCDA, Mrs. Isioma Okobah, who spoke to journalists, yesterday in Asaba, said the agency has activated its campaign agents against the child killer diseases.