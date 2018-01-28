Illegal migration: UNDP unveils new capacity development programme for Edo youths

…HoS of the Federation, DfiD lead sessions at Edo EXCO Retreat

In response to calls on development partners for a joint effort at tackling the migration crisis in Edo State by the Edo State Government, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has unveiled a capacity development programme called “Managing Migration for Development” to be launched in a month’s time.



Country Director UNDP, Samuel Bwalya, said the objective of the broad based programme is to help deal with the current challenge of Human Trafficking and illegal migration by empowering Edo people with skills and trainings.

Bwalya who led a session at the Edo Exco Retreat in Abuja, said the UNDP’s programme is the product of a series of engagements by the Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, with the UNDP on ways to bring to an end, human trafficking and illegal migration in the state.

Obaseki’s engagement with development partners is one of the several initiatives designed to rehabilitate, reintegrate and empower returnees to become wealth creators and employers of labour.

Also at the event, the Head of Service (HoS) of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita and representative of the Department for International Development (DFID), led sessions at the ongoing Executive Council retreat organised by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration.

The Edo State Government has as a top priority the retooling of the civil service in the state for optimal service delivery which has led to different initiatives and projects to achieve this object.

The presence of Mrs Oyo-Ita is part of ongoing strategies to tap from her wealth of experience in fast-tracking reforms in the state.

Besides, the state government is in partnership with the UNDP to train civil servants at a purpose-built facility in the Government House, Benin City. Present at the retreat was the Country Director, UNDP, Samuel Bwalya, while Dr. Nguyan Feese of DfiD also made presentation.

These partnerships are geared towards addressing challenges in service delivery and automate governance.

The three-day retreat hosts top government functionaries in the state, comprising commissioners, Special Advisers and other top-ranking government appointees.

It assessed the progress made in the state since the administration came on board, review work plans of the different ministries and set agenda for the year 2018.

In attendance are the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, his deputy, Rt. Hon. Phillip Shaibu; Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., Head of Service, Edo State, Mrs. Gladys Idahor, among many others.