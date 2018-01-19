Ikpeazu, contractor strike fresh accord over Enyimba Stadium

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and the contractor handling Enyimba Stadium, Aba, Ebi Egbe has struck a new deal that would see the arena completed in a matter of weeks.

The governor early this week met with Egbe in his office in Umuahia where all grey areas delaying the project were resolved.

Egbe who is the Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Group disclosed yesterday that the governor assured him that funds won’t be a challenge as he (Ikpeazu) would not want Enyimba to remain in Calabar, especially during her continental campaign.

“I can assure all Enyimba fans that their team will soon return home. The governor has looked at my presentation against the backdrop of rising costs and has given approval to the variation in the cost of the project. In a matter of days we will start with the installation of the grass,” Egbe said.

He stressed that the governor is looking beyond the turf as he wants the entire stadium facilities upgraded to bring the arena to international standard.

“One thing that is clear is that the governor is passionate about the stadium project. On our part, we won’t disappoint,” Egbe said.

Enyimba would next month begin her CAF Confederation Cup campaign with a game against the winner of Hafia of Guinea and the representative of Benin Republic.