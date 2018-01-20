Ijaw monarchs, leaders meet in Yenagoa to forge a common front

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

IJAW traditional rulers, elders and leaders from the six states of Bayelsa, Edo, Delta, Ondo, Akwa Ibom and Rivers on Friday converged in Yenagoa to discuss issue of collective interest and well beings of the people.

The meeting which was declared open by Governor Seriake Dickson also focussed on the issue of reconciliation, unity, peace, stability and economic progress of Ijaw nation

Dickson called on them to put aside their differences and forge a strong united front, stressing that this is the only way to make Ijaw nation relevant among other ethnic nationalities in the country.

He said the time has come for the Ijaw traditional rulers, elders and leaders of the people to constitute a strong, credible, dependable and fearless leadership for the Ijaw National Congress, INC.

Dickson made the call while speaking at the Conference of Ijaw Traditional Rulers and Elders(CITRE) in Yenagoa.

He said the call was inspired by the reality that certain key roles in the interest of the Ijaw Nation could be undertaken and spearheaded by a strong President òf the INC and his executive committee.

The governor declared that the absence of a strong INC meant the existence of a vacuum which was inimical to the development of the Ijaw Nation and the Niger Delta.

He said, “On the need for Ijaw unity, everybody in the Ijaw nation, all our leaders are on the same page.