Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration: Review not meant to witch-hunt Olubadan— Ajimobi

IBADAN—GOVERNOR Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has explained that the review of the Ibadan Chieftaincy Law was not aimed at disrespecting the office Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, noting that the alleged discord between him and the traditional ruler was the antics of mischief makers.

The governor made the disclosure at the 60th anniversary of his Alma matter, Lagelu Grammar School, Ibadan, where the Olubadan was also in attendance.

He, however, declared that the monarch would always remain his father.

Ajimobi argued that mischievous people have misconstrued his intention in the process of reviewing the Ibadan Chieftaincy Law of 1957, as a witch-hunt on the person of the Olubadan, while dismissing the insinuation as being mischievous and unfounded.

He said: “Many mischievous people have misconstrued my intention in the process of reviewing the Ibadan Chieftaincy Law of 1957, as a witch-hunt on the person of the Olubadan and the insinuation was mischievous and unfounded.”

The governor said he still maintains a cordial relationship with the monarch being a younger brother to his late father.

“Baba is a younger brother to my late father and he is also my father. But I will do what I am supposed to do as a governor.