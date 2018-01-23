Herdsmen crisis: Oni cautions on utterances

Mr Olusegun Oni, the Deputy National Chairman (South), All Progressives Congress (APC), has cautioned against unguided utterances on the ongoing crisis involving herdsmen and farmers in some states of the federation.

Speaking on Tuesday with newsmen in Abuja, he commended the interventions of both states and federal government in nipping the crisis in the bud.

The former governor of Ekiti also called on Nigerians to restrain in making comments that could aggravate the crisis.

According to Oni, the interventions by the two levels of government have been encouraging and significant in dousing the tension.

“The Benue incident for instance took everyone by surprise. The Federal Government quickly reacted by dispatching the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris and the military to the area.

“However, we must guide against loose talks and politicising the crisis. This is not the time for unguided utterances,” he stressed.

According to the APC chieftain, major crisis worldwide are often preceded by loose and care less talks.

“We must be circumspect in our comments and speeches. The first preoccupation of leadership is sanctity of life and property,” he said.

According to him, the best way out of the herdsmen crisis is honesty and thorough discussion, which should involve both levels of government and other stakeholders.

On grazing colonies, the former Ekiti governor said this could be the solution to the crisis; however, he advised that such a proposal must be communicated effectively.

“Everybody should be part of the agreement, which must involve all stakeholders. It is dangerous to make pronouncements without due consultations.

“But the moment the proposal is discussed thoroughly, people would understand what it is and they will embrace it,” he said.

Also, Oni also called for the use of experts in arriving at an amicable solution.

“This problem requires expert opinion for a lasting solution. We have experts in various fields in the resolution of crisis of this kind in the country.

“However, the solution may vary from place to place. But one thing is sure; there must be a solution acceptable to all parties,” he said.

Oni, however, rejected the notion that the crisis may have affected adversely the popularity of the APC in the Southwest geo-political zone.

“In terms of the assignment at hand, Buhari is doing well. There are promises made, and we can see visible results.

“They may not be 100 per cent. We may not be there yet, but we have significantly moved forward,” he said.

“The popularity of the party is never in doubt in the Southwest,” he said.

