Herdsmen beg as Ghana Police boss gives personnel ‘shoot, kill on sight’ order

While herdsmen have been killing and maiming lives in Nigeria, particularly in Benue, Taraba and other parts of the country, with the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, reported to have earlier justified their acts, and the Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, accusing the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mr. Ibrahim Idris of not securing the state, the story is however different in Ghana.



To this end, a video has emerged of a Ghanaian Police boss ordering his men of over two hundred personnel to shoot and kill on sight, any herdsman who tries to kill them just as he and his men embarked on a full-scale enforcement of a court directive ordering all herdsmen to evacuate from a community called Agogo in the state.

While the police boss and his men are seen charged and killing every cattle on sight, the herdsmen in the state are pleading with the government to give them a mercy of just two days so that they can evacuate their remaining cattle.

Agogo has been in the news in recent times as a result of the frequent herdsmen/farmers clash resulting in killings and raping of many defenseless people.