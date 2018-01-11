Herdsmen attack: Obaseki offsets victim’s medical bill

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has settled the medical bill of Mr. Jerome Obayemi, a victim of herdsmen attack in Ojah community, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state.



Obaseki, who released N500,000 through his Chief of Staff, Chief Taiwo Akerele, on Thursday at Government House, Benin City, to offset the victim’s medical bills and provide him with relief materials, assured that measures are being put in place to forestall clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the state.

Mr. Phillip Eguarogie, representing the Okogie of Ojah clan and the Traditional Head of Okurogho, Oba Daniel Suru Lawani, told journalists after receipt of the funds at the Government House, Benin City, that the attack was one in a series of attacks in the community.

According to him, “On January 4, there was a Fulani herdsmen attack in Ojah community. A young man was going to the farm and saw a group of herdsmen coming towards him.

“He greeted them and they requested for food items and money from him. He told them in Hausa language that he was going to the farm and did not have food, nor money on him.

“Immediately he left them, he felt an impulse to look back. He saw that they had brought out a cutlass to behead him. But he used his right hand to shield himself as a form of defense and screamed. That caused him that hand. He was rushed to Poly Clinic in Ososo by farmers who heard his call for help.”

Noting that the relief fund would go a long way to assuage the financial burden of the victim, he said, “the case has been reported to the Police. On Thursday, the community youths protested against the attack. Mr. Governor has given N500,000 to the affected person for his medical bill and to get other relief materials.”