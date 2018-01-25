Gunmen wipe out family of 9 in Adamawa, kidnap 7 children

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—Gunmen have attacked Iware, a village in Adamawa State, along Fufore-Jada Road, killing nine and kidnapping seven children, locals and the Police have said.

A local vigilante said some gunmen, suspected to be militants, invaded the village at night, killing everyone in a family of nine; went away with seven children and are now asking for ransom.

According to the local, “the incident occurred in a new Fulani settlement called Iware near Beti Verre, between Fufore and Jada Local Government areas.

“They (kidnappers) are now on the prowl again. There are now pockets of kidnappings in our areas, mostly targeting the well-to-do or those with herds of cattle. They always ask for ransom.

“Local officials were informed about this incident and already we, the vigilantes and other hunters, have swung into action to track down the fleeing kidnappers.”

While confirming the incident, the Police spokesman in the state, Superintendent Othman Abubakar, said the Police would act.

His words: “We were told about this incident, but are yet to get the full details.

“We have alerted residents of the state on the activities of kidnappers.

“Before now, kidnappers were on the prowl at Toungo, but have changed to Jada and Fufore.”

Kidnappers have abducted high profile personalities and businessmen in the state in recent months, including the member representing Toungo Constituency in the state House of Assembly.

Also, Sani Ribadu, a brother to former EFCC boss, Nuhu Ribadu, and Wilson Gundiri, brother to Markus Gundiri, former governorship candidate and now an APC chieftain in the state, were abducted, but later released.