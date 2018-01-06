Group raises alarm over alleged diversion of victims relief materials

An NGO, Stop Genocide Action Group, has raised alarm over alleged diversion of relief materials meant for victims of Numan ethnic crisis in Adamawa.

The group’s spokesman, Prof. Sali Nana, who raised the alarm in a statement on Saturday, called on the government to carry out an investigation into the matter to alleviate the suffering of the victims.

“We draw your attention to the unprecedented diversion of relief aid meant for the victims of the recent ethnic conflict in Numan and its surrounding communities in Adamawa.

“Many of these victims are still lying in hospitals with neither the necessary attention from relevant authorities nor means of proper treatment.

“The deplorable condition of the victims and lacklustre attitude of those entrusted to deliver the needed intervention calls for immediate intervention.”

The group which presented a table to buttress its allegations claimed that latest relief materials brought by NEMA and Secretary to the Government of the Federation that was divided among Fulani and Bachama victims, had the share of Fulani victims given to some Fulani representatives who are yet to account fully for the materials given them for the victims.

The group claimed that up to date, out of the 1,200 bags of millet presented to the representatives of Fulani victims, only 160 bags were delivered while they were yet to see the 200 bags of cements, 200 bundles of zinc, and 50 ponds of roofing nails among others meant for the victims.

It also cited another instance where the state government provided N150, 000 per head of cattle lost during one of such incidents, but victims were given only N17,000 per cattle.

“For instance, in an attempt to resolve earlier disputes, the Adamawa government recommended the payment of N150,000 only, per head of cow as compensation to the Fulani community whose cattle were killed or carted away.

“However, this timely humanitarian gesture was scuttled by some individuals assigned to deliver the compensation. They ended up paying only N17,000 per cow to the victims,” the group said.

The group said similar situations were as noticed in the relief materials brought by Senator Abdulaziz Nyako for the victims.

Also speaking on the development, the North East chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Alhaji Mafindi Danburam also called for probe into the handling of the relief by the authorities.

“I want Federal Government and NEMA to look for those the gave the materials meant for Fulani victims to account for it,” Danburam said.

When contacted, the Adamawa Coordinator of NEMA, Mr Abani Imam, said he was yet to receive any official complained on the issue.

Imam said all he knew was that NEMA handed over the materials to representatives of Bachama and Fulani, adding that if there was any complaints he was yet to receive it for the agency to act.

