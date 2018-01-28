Group lifts the visually impaired with N200,000

By Yinka Ajayi

The Bikers with Attitude and Determination Group (BAD Gang) has urged corporate organisations, individuals and government agencies to engage in corporates social responsibilities (CSR) that will have huge impact on human lives rather than building monuments.

Speaking after presenting a cheque of N200,000 among other items to ease the vocational training of the visually impaired at the Federal Nigerian Society for the Blind (FNSB) in Lagos, the president of the group, Mr. Segun Sholanke said: “The organisation should be more innovative in prioritising their CSR on impacting lives rather than building monuments and flower gardens in roundabouts amounting to millions of Naira, without visible impact. NGOs like FNSB that focuses on vocational training for the visually impaired should be encourage.”he said.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the Society, chairman, FNSB, Asiwaju Fola Osibo commended the gesture, saying, “If individuals and corporate organisations emulate the group, most visually impaired beggars will be off the streets by living normal lives.”