Gov Bello’s low-key anniversary a deception, says PDP

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Kogi State has accused Governor Yahaya Bello of deception, saying he should have told the people the truth that his government had no project to showcase, rather than pretend to be celebrating the two-year anniversary in a low key manner.

However, in a swift reaction, Kogi State government said PDP’s reaction was because the party was used to wasteful spending, extremism and corruption.

Meanwhile, PDP, in a statement yesterday, by Achadu Dickson, Director of Research and Documentation, said: “It is unfortunate, mischievous and criminal for Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration to re-commission projects completed and inaugurated by the PDP administration of Idris Wada.

“It is a sham, shameful and sinful for the Bello-led administration to want to particularly re-commission the multimillion Naira mega park at Felele and the Kogi State Diagnostic Hospital in Lokoja, to mark its two-year anniversary celebration.”

Kogi govt reacts

Speaking for the state government, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Bello, Mrs Petra Onyegbule, said: “PDP is playing to the gallery.