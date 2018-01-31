Gov. Abubakar swears in 10 special advisers

…Urges them to carry the people along and demonstrate exemplary leadership qualities

Bauchi state governor, Mohammed A. Abubakar earlier today presided over the occasion of the Swearing-in of 10 Special Advisers. The occasion took place at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Bauchi.

The appointment and swearing-in of the Special Advisers further demonstrates the Mohammed A. Abubakar administration’s determination and collective resolve to put in place a viable machinery of governance which will assist in meeting the challenges of repositioning the state and taking it to greater heights.

Delivering his speech at the occasion, Governor M.A Abubakar stated that all the appointments are premised on professionalism, merit and competence and the persons sworn in are high caliber politicians and/or professionals who are versatile in their different fields.

The Governor further stated that the appointment of Special Advisers is to give the Chief Executive of the State the opportunity of making wide consultations so that he can have professional and technical input in his decision making process.

The Governor encouraged the newly sworn in Advisers to bring in their wealth of experience so that the tempo with which the government is pursuing its various projects gets accelerated no matter how heated the political atmosphere may be, reminding them that the government and the general public expect a lot from them as Special Advisers.

He urged the new Advisers to demonstrate exemplary leadership qualities and carry the people along, further urging them to see their appointments as opportunity to serve the people by becoming bridges between them and the government so that their yearnings and aspirations can be satisfied.

Finally, the Governor concluded by praying to Almighty Allah (SWT) to give the new Advisers wisdom, courage and perseverance to discharge their duties and assignments effectively, emphasizing the State Government’s posture against corruption, calling on them to join the crusade.

Below is the list of the newly sworn in Advisers and their portfolios:

1.) Hon. Kawu Labaran – Special Adviser, Political Affairs

2.) Comrade Sabo Muhammad – Special Adviser, Education

3.) Alh. Ali M. Ali – Special Adviser, Communications and Strategy

4.) Alh. Musa Hamid Adamu – Special Adviser, Inter-Governmental Relations

5.) Alh. Sani Shehu (Sanin Malam) – Special Adviser, Special Duties

6.) Alh. Maijama’a Muhammad Mato – Special Adviser, Labour Matters

7.) Barrister Abdullahi Aliyu – Special Adviser, Development Partners

8.) Hon. Abdullahi Matori – Special Adviser, Assembly Liason

9.) Alh. Sirajo Dada – Special Adviser, Special Projects

10.) Alh. Muhammad Ghali Abdulhamid – Special Adviser, Youth Mobilization