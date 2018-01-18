Gombe women cry out over multiple miscarriages

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- GOMBE women from a community called Miaganga in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State, have cried out over multiple miscarriages, blindness and paralysis from coal mining activities by a mining giant.

The women who spoke through their leader, Zachariah Ronah, during the presentation of report by an international organization, Global Rights Nigeria, with theme, ‘To Coal or Not To Coal: A Power Question’, in Abuja, said they have been experiencing various health challenges that have even led to death of their family members due to the polluted air, the only water source and their land.

Ronah further stated that the women are now afraid to deliver their babies in the community, rather as soon as they take in leaves the community to safer communities to deliver their babies before returning to their homes.

She said farming activities they rely on for livelihood has been affected, therefore compound the problem. She said newborn babies are having health challenges transferred to them by their mothers during pregnancy.

According to her it is only one woman employed as cook by Ashaka Cement Company since they started operation in the area.

In his remarks, the Community head of Maiganga, Chief Kilanga Mela Dakachi, accused the mining company operating the coal mine, Ashaka Cement Company, of not showing concerning about the condition his people have been subjected to despite laying their complaints through writing and physical visits to the management.

According to him due to the pollution from the mining site they have not been cultivating their land anymore for the past eight years, which they have written to appropriate Ministries and agencies about their plight, but no response yet.

“Even our water bodies have been polluted, while the only one we depend on is the Gwalgu Gaje Stream and is also polluted. As a result we have lost our children, wives and family members. Most of the people are grappling with eye problems including children, and some are blind now. There is a child called Bibi Siadu, a four year old girl who currently suffers from partial paralysis, and that has affected her movement, and there are other children suffering one ailment or the other because their mothers drank from the polluted stream during pregnancy which have affected them now”, Mela said.

In her presentation of the report, the Country Director, Global Rights, Abiodun Baiyewu-Teru, lamented the appalling health condition in Maiganga community, which include increase in gastrointestinal diseases, unexplainable stomach ache and typhoid and appendicitis, increased miscarriages in both human and domestic animals, increased respiratory diseases, persistent dry coughs, nasal congestion, asthma and chest pains, bloody urine, especially in dry season, increased ocular irritation due to coal dust and smoke.

Baiye-Teru has called on the government over the move to establish the power plant, which coal power plants have been known as one of the largest single contributor to greenhouse gases of carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide and also responsible for 41 per cent of mercury emission which can spread to long distances before being deposited in soil or water.

She said the government should rather go for renewable energy, which must countries of the world are abandoning their coal plants for renewable energy sources for power generation, because coal is not a renewable energy sources following its devastating effects on the people and the environment.

According to some of the recommendations contained in the report, Gombe State should urgently review the EIA for the coal mine in order to promote the rights of its citizens and forestall further disaster, government should remedy rights violation in coal mining communities in Nigeria, particularly Maiganga and Okobo communities, Ashaka Cement Company should urgently review its operations and ensure its operations adhere to the guiding principles on business and human rights.

“The Maiganga people opined that there was increase in miscarriages due to their polluted water sources. According to them, some women have suffered multiple miscarriages, some as high as three miscarriages in less than one year. In a focus group meeting of 14 women of reproductive age, 10 of them at least have suffered at least one miscarriage. To mitigate this risk therefore, pregnant women often move to other communities through the duration of their pregnancies.

“According to residents of Maiganga, they had been informed that mining activities will began, and they supported the establishment of the coal mine based on several promises that the state government and Ashaka Cement Company on improving their livelihood and standard of living, but are now disappointed as they were misled about the negative impacts. Maiganga residents did not know what an Environmental Impact Assessment, EIA, was prior to Global Rights intervention”, she stated.