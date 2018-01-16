Fulani Herdsmen: Orji Kalu reacts, says he’s quoted out of context

UMUAHIA—The former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu yesterday denied alleged media report in which he was quoted as saying that “those killing Nigerians are not Fulani herdsmen.”

He was quoted to have said while addressing newsmen in his country home in Igbere, Abia state, that “aggrieved politicians and runaway insurgents (Boko Haram) from Niger Republic might be behind those unleashing the mayhem on various parts of the country in the guise of Fulani cattle herders”.

The statement had sparked mixed reactions online following the recent killings by the herdsmen in Benue and Taraba States. Some Nigerians lambasted the former governor for defending the killer herdsmen.

But responding to the reactions in a statement yesterday, Chief Kalu said he was quoted out of context.

According to him, “Fulani herdsmen may have been involved but it would be highly erroneous and irrational to conclude that all Fulani herdsmen who are nomadic in cattle rearing are killers and generally responsible for the attacks.”

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to the torrents of reactions from various members of the public which has trailed recent interview of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu with newsmen on the 7th of January in the Igbere country home of the former governor of Abia State over his comments as reported by various sections of the media that Fulani herdsmen are not responsible for the attacks and killings of innocent Nigerians in various parts of the country.

“It is well known to every well informed Nigerian that the Nigerian Army including the coordinated joint border task force in Nigerian border countries have dealth decisively with the Boko Haram terrorists in their various enclaves and strong holds in the Northern parts of Nigeria, as well as border countries like Niger.

Dr . Orji Uzor Kalu from the interview holds the opinion which actually means that it isn’t impossible that such terrorist elements might have “infiltrated” the ranks and file of the Fulani herdsmen to continue to perpetrate it’s nefarious evil activities of terrorism by killing people in such barbaric manner?

“There may have been a few instances which the Fulani herdsmen may have been involved but it would be highly erroneous and irrational to conclude that all Fulani herdsmen who are nomadic in cattle rearing are killers and generally responsible for the attacks.”