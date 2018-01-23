Former CJN, Musdapher’s death loss to Nigeria – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the death of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Dahiru Musdapher, as painful and a loss to the judicial community and the country.

In a statement in Abuja on Tuesday by Mallam Bolaji Abudullahi, its National Publicity Secretary, the party said that the deceased was a staunch proponent of judicial reforms in the country.

Musdapher reportedly died in a London Hospital on Monday at 75, after battling with kidney-related disease.

The party urged Nigerians to take solace in the fact that the late chief justice lived an impactful life.

It said that persons close to him fondly described him as “an avid reader who loved Nigeria and had passion for his job’’.

It recalled that aside his distinguished service to the country as the 13th CJN, Musdapher served as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Kaduna State and Chief Judge of Kano State.

“A staunch proponent for judicial reforms in the country, the late Musdapher was a frontline bastion for the entrenchment of constitutional democracy in the country.

“Indeed, his transition marks the exit of a great legal icon and an astute adjudicator,’’ the APC said.

Condoling with the immediate family of the late justice and the Government and people of Jigawa, the party prayed Almighty Allah to grant his soul eternal rest.

The deceased left behind a wife and three children, including Hadiza Mustapha, a Magistrate, and Kaloma Mustapha, a Media Aide to Jigawa Governor, Badaru Abubakar.

The Jigawa-born Musdapher was appointed Chief Justice of Nigeria on Aug. 27, 2011 and was sworn-in by former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Aug. 29.

He served as Chief Judge of Kano State between 1979 and 1985 and judge of the Court of Appeal between 1985 and 2003 from where he joined the Supreme Court.

NAN