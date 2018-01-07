FIFA U20 WWC: S/Africa confirms date for clash against Falconets

South Africa Football Association, SAFA has confirmed January 13 for the first leg qualifier of the U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against the Falconets.

The match will be played at the Polokwane Stadium on January 13.

South African Football Association made the confirmation on the heels of allegations by Nigeria Football Federation that it was kept in the dark over details of the match.

Earlier, Nigeria’s head of women’s football, Ruth David expressed disappointment at SAFA’s inability to secure official responses on when and where the match will hold.

SAFA spokesman, Dominic Chimhavi blamed the delayed reply on their absence from office while confirming the match arrangements.

“Please note the match will be played in Polokwane on 13 January, 2017 at 15:00 at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium – on natural grass,” Chimhavi told Goal.

“I will communicate the accommodation details. Thanks for the understanding, noting we have been out of office. We will be officially back at work on Monday,” he disclosed.

The eventual winner over two legs will represent Africa at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in France slated from August 5-24, 2018.