FG pays salary arrears of 267 MDAs

The AGF has revealed that the Federal Government has released the sum of N35 billion to fulfill its promise to settle the backlog of promotion arrears owed to Federal Civil Servants across the Federation covering years 2011 -2016 and over N30 billion is being spent on verified MDAS.



Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris disclosed this recently, after receiving a briefing from the Chairman of the Committee on the Verification of civil servants who are entitled to Promotion Arrears , Mr. Mohammed Kudu Usman, Director Inspectorate Department in the Office of the Accountant-General of Federation.

Satisfied with success recorded from the exercise , the AGF said that the payment has helped the workers meet some of the most pressing needs, adding that Federal Government was committed to fulfilling its promises and commitments to the workers.

According to the AGF, the payments which were being made in batches have seen staff from over 261 MDAs so far being fully paid the sum of N22,596,120,830.44. The breakdown of the payments revealed that the first six batches were for 231 MDAs enrolled under the IPPIS, while there was another batch comprised 36 Non IPPIS MDAs.

He further stated that another set of 68 MDAs, comprising a batch of 54 IPPIS MDAs and another batch of 12 Non-IPPIS MDAs respectively have also been verified and their monies were been processed for payment. The total sum of N8,249,083,829.50 has been released for the settlement of these verified MDAs.

Meanwhile, Mr. Idris said that some MDAs that are yet to submit their claims are still submitting to the committee on Promotion Arrears verification for scrutiny, urging staff with complaints to refer to their various MDAs, and assuring that all MDAs with genuine claims will be fully paid.