Father begs for son’s corpse killed by police in Delta, petitions IG

By Perez Brisibe

THE father of a Mechanical Engineering student of the Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara who was allegedly shot dead by policemen from the Ekpan Police Division during a clash between two rival youth groups, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP to facilitate the release of the remains of his son and carry out an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Pastor Rex Bobo, in a petition through his counsel, Oghenejabor Ikimi, alleged that his son, Efe Rex-Bobo, 25,was unlawfully shot to death on December 27, 2017 in cold blood by the police team along Jakpa Road, Effurun during a pandemonium that ensued during the skirmish between the two rival youth groups in the area.

Ikimi noted that in the process of running for safety, the victim who among other commuters was in a commercial tricycle, was shot at the back by an unidentified policeman in company of other policemen from Ekpan division who were invited tomaintain law and order in the area.

According to Ikimi, his client was able to locate the remains of his son which was already deposited by the police at the Central Hospital, Warri with the Divisional Police Officer, DPO accepting that he takes the corpse of his son for burial.

He said: “On getting to the police station the next day, the DPO made a U-turn, informing our client that the deceased was an armed robber shot to death by his men along Jakpa Road, on the day of the incident and that he cannot release the corpse because the case had been transferred to the headquarters of the state command.