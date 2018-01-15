Farmer jailed for raping his 4yr-old daughter in Jos

An Upper Area Court in Kasuwan Nama, Jos on Monday sentenced a farmer, Auwal Audu, to two-years imprisonment for raping a minor.

The 20-year-old farmer was sentenced by the Judge, Yahaya Mohammed, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Mohammed in a ruling rejected the convict’s plea for mercy and slammed two years imprisonment on him without an option of fine.‎

“The sentence will serve as a deterrent to others,” the judge ruled.

Audu was convicted under Section 157 of the Criminal Code by the judge.

Earlier, the prosecutor Insp. Ibrahim Gukat told the court that the incident was reported to Angwan Rogo Police Station by one Nasiru Mohammed of Naraguta village on Dec. 19, 2017.

Gukat said the convict, who also resides at Naraguta village, committed the offence on the same date at about 7. p.m.

He said that the convict had carnal knowledge of his 4-year-old daughter, beside his house.‎

Gukat said the ‎offence contravened Section 283 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria.