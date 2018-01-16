FAMILY PLANNING: Odeku tasks LASG on grassroots participation

By Gabriel Olawale

Portfolio Director, Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programmes, CCP, Dr. Mojisola Odeku has called for increased political and policy commitment to family planning in Lagos State placing more emphasis on the local government level.

Odeku who is currently the Lead CCP’s of Family Planning programmes in Nigeria said that despite the high educational level and socio-economic status of Lagos State, prevalence of traditional family planning method still high.

Speaking during ‘Lagos State Family Planning Strategic Visioning Meeting,’ Odeku, blamed such bad index on negative myths and misconceptions about modern contraceptive use.

“During our extensive landscaping conducted in Lagos between 2014 and early 2015, we observed that despite the progressiveness of Lagos State and the State been leader in family planning financing in Nigeria especially in logistic and capacity strengthen, traditional family planning method is still.

“We found out that even educated once patronized the traditional methods such as withdrawal or pulling out, use of breastfeeding or lactational amenorrhoea method among others.

She identified information gap as another reason for such attitude, “People needs to be sensitised on the benefits of modern family planning methods for them and their future generation.

“Modern family planning methods alone can help state reduce maternal death by 30 percent, and also improved child survival by 25 percent. To achieve this is to make family planning available in all MCH services.

She noted that the essence of the meeting was to strategise for increased political and policy commitment and funding of the Lagos State family planning programme, “strengthen ownership and sustainability of family planning in Lagos State, Review modalities for institutionalization of NURHI models to achieve the Lagos State CIP goal”.

In his own remark, the Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Dr. Jide Idris, admitted that the bulk of the population has not adopted modern family planning method and identified the need for more advocacy at all level across government and professional level.

Idris pledged that the next phases of their Health Insurance Scheme will family planning important due to its health and economic benefits.

” In our health insurance, family planning is been cater for, and not only public hospitals but it also covers private facilities

“In our Maternal and Child Mortality Reduction Programme, one of the key aspects is behaviour change of which adoption of family planning was part of key focus.