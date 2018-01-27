Falconets qualify for France 2018

Nigeria’s Falconets have qualified for the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in France, as they thrashed South Africa 6-0 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Saturday. The Falconets went through on a 8-0 aggregate score.

Gift Monday opened scoring for the Falconets after seven minutes with an assist from the outstanding Rashedaat Ajibade.

Ajibade turned scorer in the 21st minute, when she rounded up the South Africa goalkeeper before she found the back of the net.

Five minutes later Anam Imo made it 3-0 off a rebound, before Ajibade got her brace in the 32nd minute.

Gift Monday then got her own brace on 39 minutes.

Anam Imo got her brace in the 73rd minute.

The only blemish on Nigeria’s copy book was the dismissal of goal star Gift Monday three minutes from time after a second booking for a poor tackle.

The 2018 FIFA U20 World Cup will be played in France in August. Nigeria have reached the final of the tournament twice, in 2012 and 2014. The Falconnets have made nine straight U20 World Cup appearance.