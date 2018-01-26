Ex Lagos Sports Commission Chair, Deji Tinubu slumps, dies

Former Chairman of Lagos State sports commission, Deji Tinubu is dead.

Deji Tinubu

According to information gathered, Tinubu slumped during a novelty match on Thursday and was confirmed dead at a hospital in Epe.

Until his death, Tinubu was special adviser on commerce to Governor Ambode. Tributes have started pouring in.

