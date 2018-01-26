Ex Lagos Sports Commission Chair, Deji Tinubu slumps, dies

Former Chairman of Lagos State sports commission, Deji Tinubu is dead.

According to information gathered, Tinubu slumped during a novelty match on Thursday and was confirmed dead at a hospital in Epe.

Until his death, Tinubu was special adviser on commerce to Governor Ambode. Tributes have started pouring in.

See some tributes below…

Good night DEJI TINUBU (5TH LEFT, EARLIER TODAY, BEFORE HIS SUDDEN DEATH)… Rest in Peace, dear Brother… pic.twitter.com/HvM1tDnjYK — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) January 25, 2018

The final match.

The final picture…alive.

5th from left.#RIPDejiTinubu. pic.twitter.com/SrdoislBwD — Oluwatoyin Ibitoye (@Toyin_Ibitoye) January 25, 2018

Ha!!! I don’t that word “fainting”. Deji did you predict this? You just left us like that. #RIPDejiTinubu — KEMI OLUNLOYO🇳🇬📡 (@HNNAfrica) January 25, 2018

SHOCKING: Rest In peace DEJI TINUBU God knows best its like a fairy tale but you are truly gone. — kayode tijani (@kayodetijani200) January 25, 2018

