Ex-Kebbi gov, Dakingari, 267 others dump PDP for APC

By Kabir Dankatsina

BIRNIN KEBBI— Usman Dakingari, the former governor of Kebbi State on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, alongside 267 supporters, have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

This is just as Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State presented a budget proposal of N151 billion to the state House of Assembly for 2018.

Speaking at a reception organised for him and his supporters in Birnin Kebbi by the state government, Usman Dakingari told the gathering that they decided to return to APC because of the transformation of the state by the present government under Governor Bagudu.

His words: “I saw multiple projects executed by this government, including the ones that I intended to do during my tenure, but could not,” calling on the APC government to embrace the new members with an open heart.

While receiving the new members, APC Chairman in the state, Mr. Mohammed Macido, assured them that everyone will be treated equally and urged them to be loyal as “I want you to be in the vanguard of making sure APC wins all the elections both in Kebbi and the country as whole in 2019.”

On the budget, while presenting the estimates before the House, Governor Bagudu noted that it was N19 billion higher than last year’s estimates.

Responding, Speaker of the Assembly, Abdulmu-mini Kamba, assured of the budget’s quick passage and told the governor that the House will soon embark on oversight duties, with a view to inspecting ongoing projects awarded by the government.