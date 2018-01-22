Emmanuel/Akapbio feud: PDP caucus passes confidence vote on gov

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—Stalwarts of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at a caucus meeting, weekend in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, passed a vote of confidence on Governor Udom Emmanuel over what they described as his sterling performance and warned members of the party to refrain from making inflammatory statements capable of further heating up the polity.

In attendance at the meeting were Governor Emmanuel, his deputy, Mr. Moses Ekpo, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr. Onofiok Luke, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, members of the National Assembly, the National Legal Adviser, members of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and state Chairman of the party, Obong Paul Ekpo, who chaired the meeting, among others.

The meeting deliberated on various important issues, especially the assessment of the present state of the party and the plans ahead, according to a source.

The party’s bigwigs commended the governor for what they described as his “Spectacular performance across all sectors of the state’s polity and economy at these very trying times of the worst recession in modern history of Nigeria.”

The caucus assured him of unalloyed support for a second term in office to complete and accomplish full implementation of his ongoing projects and programmes, even as they congratulated the state’s representatives at both the national and state Assemblies for their effective and robust legislative contributions.