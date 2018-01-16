El-Zakzaky: Concerned Nigerians to commence daily protest against alleged Shiites killings

Pro-democracy and good governance group, Concerned Nigerians, has said it would commence daily sit-out to protest alleged killings of members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, also known as Shiites.
A statement signed by the group’s publicity secretary, Theophilus Abu Agada, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday said the protest would commence at the Unity Fountain, Abuja on the 17th of January, 2018.
The statement also said the protest would be staged to demand the unconditional release of the leader of IMN, Sheik Ibrahim Elzakzaky.
The group who said it would not keep silent over what it described as the wanton attacks on the IMN members also added that it has invited many other civil society organisations as well as notable legal luminaries, to join calls for the release of El-Zakzaky and the end to the attacks on members of IMN.
According to the statement, “We hereby invite all members of the public as well as members of the press to our daily sit out as follows:
“Demands for the release of Sheik Ibrahim Elzakzaky, his wife, Hajia Zeena Elzakzaky and other members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) who have been held in custody since December 2015 in spite the order of Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court, Abuja which ordered the Federal Government of Nigeria to release them since December 2, 2016.
“Just last week, 3 members of the IMN were killed in Abuja by the police for carrying out peaceful protest which is a fundamental right. Attacks on peaceful Shiites’ processions and protests have continued unabated.
As Concerned Nigerians, we can longer remain silent in the face of these dastard acts of impunity especially the recent attacks on Shiites in Abuja last week.
“We have also invited the following organisations/persons or their representatives to act as observers for the duration of the sit-out:
“Femi Falana, SAN
Festus Keyamo, SAN
Rep of Justice Awa Nana Daboya of the ECOWAS COURT OF JUSTICE
Country Director, Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA)
Mr. Stephen M. Haykin, USAID
Mr. Auwal Ibrahim MUSA, AG. West Africa Civil Society Organization Forum
Dr. Nelson Magbagbeola, ECOWAS Parliament
Head, Delegation of the International Committee of Red Cross
Dr. Samuel Bwalya, Country Director UNDP
Rep – President ECOWAS Commission
Head, ActionAID Nigeria
Human Rights Officer US Embassy
Human Rights Officer Canadian Embassy
Head of Mission European Union
Rep UNHCR
Ben Mellor, DFID
Human Rights Officer British High Commission
Head, Amnesty Internation Nigeria
Country Director, Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD)
Country Director and Coordinating Director for west Africa Integration Program, WorldBank
Head, Canadian International Development Agency
Head, Clinton Foundation
Charles Oputa, OurMumuDonDo
Oby Ezekwesili
Country Director, British Council Nigeria
Head, International Republican Institute (IRI)
Head, Macarthur Foundation
Head, Peace and Justice Committee
Head, Civil Liberty Organization
Head, Centre for the Development of Civil Society
Head, Pathfinder International.”