El-Zakzaky: Concerned Nigerians to commence daily protest against alleged Shiites killings

Pro-democracy and good governance group, Concerned Nigerians, has said it would commence daily sit-out to protest alleged killings of members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, also known as Shiites.

A statement signed by the group’s publicity secretary, Theophilus Abu Agada, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday said the protest would commence at the Unity Fountain, Abuja on the 17th of January, 2018.

The statement also said the protest would be staged to demand the unconditional release of the leader of IMN, Sheik Ibrahim Elzakzaky.

The group who said it would not keep silent over what it described as the wanton attacks on the IMN members also added that it has invited many other civil society organisations as well as notable legal luminaries, to join calls for the release of El-Zakzaky and the end to the attacks on members of IMN.

According to the statement, “We hereby invite all members of the public as well as members of the press to our daily sit out as follows:

“Demands for the release of Sheik Ibrahim Elzakzaky, his wife, Hajia Zeena Elzakzaky and other members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) who have been held in custody since December 2015 in spite the order of Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court, Abuja which ordered the Federal Government of Nigeria to release them since December 2, 2016.

“Just last week, 3 members of the IMN were killed in Abuja by the police for carrying out peaceful protest which is a fundamental right. Attacks on peaceful Shiites’ processions and protests have continued unabated.

As Concerned Nigerians, we can longer remain silent in the face of these dastard acts of impunity especially the recent attacks on Shiites in Abuja last week.

“We have also invited the following organisations/persons or their representatives to act as observers for the duration of the sit-out:

“Femi Falana, SAN

Festus Keyamo, SAN

Rep of Justice Awa Nana Daboya of the ECOWAS COURT OF JUSTICE

Country Director, Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA)

Mr. Stephen M. Haykin, USAID

Mr. Auwal Ibrahim MUSA, AG. West Africa Civil Society Organization Forum

Dr. Nelson Magbagbeola, ECOWAS Parliament

Head, Delegation of the International Committee of Red Cross

Dr. Samuel Bwalya, Country Director UNDP

Rep – President ECOWAS Commission

Head, ActionAID Nigeria

Human Rights Officer US Embassy

Human Rights Officer Canadian Embassy

Head of Mission European Union

Rep UNHCR

Ben Mellor, DFID

Human Rights Officer British High Commission

Head, Amnesty Internation Nigeria

Country Director, Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD)

Country Director and Coordinating Director for west Africa Integration Program, WorldBank

Head, Canadian International Development Agency

Head, Clinton Foundation

Charles Oputa, OurMumuDonDo

Oby Ezekwesili

Country Director, British Council Nigeria

Head, International Republican Institute (IRI)

Head, Macarthur Foundation

Head, Peace and Justice Committee

Head, Civil Liberty Organization

Head, Centre for the Development of Civil Society

Head, Pathfinder International.”