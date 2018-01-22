Ekiti killings: I’ll hold Fulani leaders responsible for any attack — Fayose

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—IRKED by the recent killing of a Tiv woman in Orin Ekiti by people suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has warned Serikin Fulani in the state, Muhammed Abashe, that he will be held responsible for any further attack in the state.

Fayose expressed disappointment at the inability of Abashe to provide effective leadership by not stopping his kinsmen from destroying farms and attacking residents.

He said this over the weekend during a peace parley with Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, farmers, local hunters, security agencies and representatives of the Tiv community in Ado Ekiti.

He said: “If you (herdsmen) still want to stay among us, you must accept the responsibility to ensure that none of our people’s farms is destroyed by herdsmen any longer. None of our people must be killed by your men.

“If any killing or destruction of farms of our people occurs again in that area, I will ensure that I use the law to fight you their leaders. This is the last warning.”

The governor said the activities of the Fulani herders had constituted an embarrassment to President Muhammadu Buhari and other notable Fulani leaders in the country.

According to him, “This killing is giving Fulani people a bad name. If there are no good people among them, how would General Buhari rise to be president? There are doctors, lawyers, engineers and other notable professionals among you. This is denting their names. The greatest of men are the peace makers.

“Even though President Buhari does not send people to kill, it is spoiling his name. We are to make sure the killing stops.”

The governor, who said he would not compromise in his efforts to shield the state from the menace of the herders, promised to enter into partnership to increase surveillance in the state.

Fayose said: “We won’t be intimidated by the terror of the few. The moment you are caught, you will face the law. The killing by fulani is worse than Boko Haram. We want one Nigeria because we have gone far. Anyone harbouring criminals will not know peace. Enough is enough. Life is sacred and must be treated as such.”

“I’m calling on the Federal Government to be firm, when actions are taken against these mindless individuals, this killing will stop.

It is because they are taking it like a family affair; this is not in the interest of Nigeria. Ordinary Nigerians can’t carry AK47 or pump action.”