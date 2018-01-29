Ekiti 2018: APC promised much, delivered less says Fayose

The Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, on Monday rallied support for his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, as the countdown to the July 14 governorship election in the state gathers momentum.



A socio-politIcal group, the Osokomole Mass Movement (OMM), which is a grassroots organisation mobilising support for the governor, organised the rally in Ado-Ekiti.

In a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the governor told the mammoth crowd that he had taken a position on who to support for the election and he had no apology for doing so.

“The position is that we are supporting Prof. Kolapo Olusola, for the ticket of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and also for the governorship election coming up in the state. It is a divine project as it is God that will perfect everything. It is God who said Olusola is his choice for the governorship position and whatever God says is the final.

“APC promised much and delivered less. We have delivered more than we even promised and we are going further. Kolapo Olusola has been a loyal and dutiful deputy and I am sure he will not fail the people of Ekiti State. I read an interview recently where former Governor Kayode Fayemi said we have borrowed money to execute the various legacy projects, I say openly here that he was not saying the truth.

” I challenge him to come open and list the banks where such money was borrowed and the papers signed for such borrowings. They had their own chance of leading the people of the state, but they wasted it. They left the state reeling in huge debts and if they are banking on being able to rig the election, they have failed. Ekiti is not a place to rig elections. We are watching with eagle eye,” he said.

Fayose stated that the solidarity rally was only to precede the main rally where Olusola would formally declare his intention to contest the governorship election at a later date.

The governor noted that the APC-led Federal Government had failed, as Fulani herders were on the rampage and the economy still in a state of coma.

Also addressing the people, Olusola said if Fayose, without any godfather, could achieve so much, he was sure of doing great too with Fayose providing the guidance for him.

“Look at the history of our state, some years back, we were hopeless and lost direction. By June 21, 2014 God brought a saviour to our state in the person of Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose. Under his watch, we have repositioned education and other sectors. The same teachers that would have been sacked are now performing well.

“It is because light has come to our state. We won’t allow retrogression in our state and there must be continuity. We are going to sustain the excellent foundation laid by our leader, Governor Ayodele Fayose,” he said.