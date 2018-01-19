Egunjobi ask LG staff to meet revenue expectation

Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State has presented its 2018 budget estimates after the Executive Council Management Committee completed a three-day budget retreat held at VIP Chalet in Badagary area of the state.

At the end of the event, the council chairman, Alhaji Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi made it categorically clear to participants made up of the council management, staff, Secretary(SLG), Councillors, Supervisors, and other political appointees to put into practice their take-away from the retreat, adding that it was important that the council met its revenue expectation, and carried out its planned programmes and projects, a statement by the Special Adviser on Media to the council boss, Rotimi Sulyman claimed.

“Talk is cheap, we must put our action where our mouth is, we have been here for three days deliberating on how to move our council forward, we must not allow our sacrifice to be in vain by not walking our talk as soon as we return to the office,” Egunjobi who presided over the retreat alongside the Council’s Head of Administration, HOA, Builder M. A. Abass said in one of his remarks at the twilight of the event.

Abass brought his knowledge of coordinating such occasion to bear, and in one of his numerous contributions urged participants, particularly the civil servants to contribute maximally to the deliberation, saying that retreat was not a walk in the park.

“When you are at a retreat, you are expected to work extremely hard, think hard and make contributions that would be of benefit to the organisation.

“We have all heard the Chairman promising to implement all the planned projects and programmes captured in the 2018 budget as at when due. So we must seize this moment by making informed suggestions and contribution,” the HOA said.

Some of those who made quite an impression on the Council management as a result of their contributions were the Chairman, Council Revenue Committee, Hon. Rasheed Osanyi, the SLG, Hon. Gbenga Abiola, the Supervisor for Works, Hon. Olusola Osolana, the outgoing auditor, Mr. Monsuru Adelu and his legal counterpart, Lawyer Akin-Kunle Akin-Ajayi.

Among the facilitators who took the participants through various issues was the acting Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Finance Committee, Hon. Oluyinka Ogundimu, SA on Budget and Planning to Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Otunba Richard Akin Osungboye and a Geography Information System expert, Mr. Olubiyi Bidemi.