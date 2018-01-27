Edo Govt, VP’s wife, Mrs Osinbajo partner to train 500 Libya returnees

The Edo State Government has said that 500 Libya returnees will undergo a skills acquisition training to be organised courtesy of the Vice President’s wife, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo.



The training programme is expected to equip the returnees with skills for improved livelihood as they settle into society.

The training by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs Osinbajo is one in a series of efforts to reintegrate returnees from Libya to fit into society and ensure they don’t fall into vices that led them to embark on the ruinous journey.

Recall that the state government spearheaded the re-integration of Libya returnees, who are indigenes of the state, in the wake of global outcry that led to the return of over 2000 people to the state after they were rescued from slave camps in Libya.

The state government through the Edo State Taskforce Against Human Trafficking has been organising training programmes and paying three months stipends to the returnees.

A training on agriculture has also been organised for some of the returnees at the Edo State Agricultural Development Programme after which the returnees were offered 100 million seed fund and 150 hectares of land by the state government to engage in various agribusinesses.