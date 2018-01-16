Edo community alleges neglect by oil firm

BENIN—THE people of oil-rich Abiala community in Oduna Ward of Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, have accused Dubril Oil Company Plc that is prospecting for oil in the area of total neglect in its corporate social responsibility to the community.

The community, in a petition to Governor Godwin Obaseki through its counsel, Mr Olayiwola Afolabi, said that the management of Dubril Oil Plc had bluntly refused to pay royalty to the community and also refused to sign a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with them as required of oil prospecting companies with their host communities.

The community therefore, appealed to the governor to intervene immediately and call Dubril Oil to order to avert crisis and break down of law and order in the area.

However, reacting to the claims of the community, the Personnel Manager of Dubril Oil Plc, Mrs Omokai, said that as far as the company was concerned, Abiala community does not exist.

She said, “The above community as far as we are concerned does not exist anymore. There is no single house in the community and for us to impact on any community, they must live within our facilities. Abiala is between two communities, that is Gelegele and Ughoton.

“We do not want to be involved in any communal clash in the area. If they claim that they exist, we have told them what to do as we cannot impact in a community we do not know.”

But the community through their counsel told the governor that they had decided to alert him of the of the activities of the oil prospecting company which they claimed was only interested in exploring oil in the area without corresponding benefits before taking their destiny in their hands.

They informed the governor that contrary to the claims of the company that Abiala community does not exist, they quoted a letter addressed to the Odionwere and elders of the community and signed by O.Oronsaye- Guobadia, who was Secretary to the late of Benin, Omo N’ Oba Erediauwa to buttress their case that they existed along with other communities in the area.

In the letter, the Secretary said, “I am directed by the Omo N’ Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba of Benin, to refer to your appeal for a written statement on the position of Abiala village with Ughoton community and to state that when the issue of controversy between Abiala village and Ughoton community came to the Palace, four Chiefs headed by Chief Obazuwa were sent to Ughoton to let the elders of Ughoton ( Ohen- Okun, Ohen – Igbile, Odionwere and elders of Ughoton) to know that Abiala village exist in that area and they are not under Ughoton community.

“Therefore, the people of Abiala village should be a!lowed to have a fair share of the benefit accruing from oil in Abiala. The Chiefs came back to report that the Omo N’ Oba’s message was delivered and the people of Ughoton accepted it so.”