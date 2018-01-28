In this drama, Obasanjo chooses presidential candidate for 2019 election

BY OSA AMADI

Last year, Nollywood actor, Samuel Ajibola released an episode of his web series, Dele Issues, starring Nigeria’s former President, Dr. Olusegun Obasanjo. The episode titled Dele for President, shows Dele in a hilarious meeting with Obasanjo, who has come to draft him into the 2019 presidential race. Obasanjo’s declaration of support for Dele causes Dele to jump about and dance with joy, emitting guttural animal noises.

The drama

Having entered Dele’s abstract presidential villa in his absence, former president of Nigeria, Dr. Olusegun Obasanjo sits there, waiting for Mr. Dele. Soon, Dele arrives (with a supposedly Obasanjo’s aide) and finds Obasanjo sitting and waiting for him.

Seized by the excitement that former President Obasanjo is waiting for him, Dele screams:

“Eeeeeh! Baba! Eeeeeeh! Good morning Baba, good afternoon, Baba. Good evening, Baba! Even good night sef!”

Whichever one, make e just be good – good morning, good afternoon, good evening, good night – make e just be good,” Obasanjo answers.

“Baba, this man (pointing at the aide) said that you are looking for me. Baba I hope there is no problem?”

“Adele! Problem ke? Yes, I de look for you. People come to me and they say (who is going to be) president for 2019? And I say, of all the young people I know, Dele is the most qualified.”

“Eeeh! Baba! Me? President?” Dele screams.

“Yes. You, president. The people wey don be president, they better pass you? You never hear say France get a 39-year old as president? That one, e better pass you?” Baba asks Dele.

“Yeeeh! Aaaaaah! Ngriiiiih!” Dele coos, prattles, and jumps up and down with excitement. “But wait o. for where I go see money to do campaign and everything?”

“Don’t worry. You no go spend money like drunken sailor as people de spend money before; only small money for the administration of your campaign. That one, we can get. Dele, you have all the attributes that the young people of this country want in a president.”

“Yeeeh! Aaaaaah! Ngriiiiih!” Dele chokes with more excitement, and begins to chant: “Dele for president! Dele for President! Dele for president!”

“Dele, me, I go go out to campaign for you.”

“Eeeeeh! Baba!”

“Not only are we going to raise money, but I will also go out and campaign for you. Dele for president!” Obasanjo hails him.

“Dele for president! Dele for president! Heeeeh!” Dele continues the chant….

“President Dele!”

“Yes sir!”

“President Dele! How does that sound?” Obasanjo asks.

“Good! Dele for president! Dele for president! Dele for president…!”

Then suddenly, Dele wakes up from sleep and realises he had been dreaming!

The interpretations

Full of humour and wit, this drama is instructive in quite a number of ways. It seems predictive of the type of change looming in Aso Rock in 2019. It could also be interpreted to mirror the mirage which young people’s hope of capturing political power in Nigeria has come to be.

The project, however, is a joint initiative of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Youth Development Centre, Samuel Ajibola Foundation, and Cream Entertainment, aimed at encouraging youth participation in politics. It encourages young people to register as card-carrying members of any political party.