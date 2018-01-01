Dracula, notorious Delta kidnap kingpin, nabbed

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—Delta State Police Commissioner, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, weekend, disclosed that the Command has arrested a deadly kidnap suspect in the state.

The 57-year-old suspected kidnapper, robber and mercenary, Anthony, aka Dracula, was paraded alongside 30 other kidnap, robbery and murder suspects in Asaba, the state capital.

Ibrahim said the Police arrested him and two others after another suspect implicated him.

He asserted that the gang, made up of Dracula, Henry Kessena, Kosin Henry, aka Capon, and Kenneth Onome, waylaid and whisked to an unknown detention camp Pastor Frank Otomi and Mrs. Mofe Otomi, at Delta Steel Company, DSC, Roundabout, Warri, in June 23, 2017, while they were driving in a Hyundai SUV.

His words: “On December 23, 2017, operatives of ‘B’ Division, Warri, led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Aniete Eyo, arrested one Henry Kesena.

“His arrest and confession led to the arrest of the other suspects, who equally confessed to the crime and their involvement in several kidnap incidents, including the murder of the late Police Area Commander, Ughelli, ACP Usman Ndanbobo.”

Pointing out that investigation was in progress, he said Dracula, who had earlier been arrested and charged to court over murder in a communal crisis at Isoko area of the state, was released by the court under curious circumstances.

Police write Okowa over Dracula

The Commissioner said he complained to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Commissioner of Justice/Attorney General, over the shocking release and was waiting to get more information on the development last Wednesday.

He said one of the arrested suspects, Henry, a professional driver, drove the vehicle used by the bandits that killed ACP Ndabobo, adding that with his arrest, the Police, having seized three earlier, had apprehended the four suspects that carried out the killing.

Woman killed, burnt, buried

Among the suspects paraded was a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, who lured a woman to his house at Asaba and raped her; and two others for killing and burning a 74-year-old woman, Mrs. Rose Echedu, and burying her in a shallow grave at Asaba.

Abrahim said: “Earlier in the month of November 2017, one Monday Agbodike of Okito Omeregboma Camp, Oko Community, Asaba, and Chukwado Igwe of Odozi Obodo Market, conspired with others now at large and strangled one Rose Echendu.”

Ibrahim revealed that the killers “buried her in a shallow grave behind her shop at former Toll Gate, Asaba,” adding “based on information received, Police detectives swung into action and arrested the suspects.”

…homosexuals’ kidnap saga, too

Also in Police net are two homosexuals that lured their victim, also a homosexual, to Ibusa through Facebook, abducted him in the process and had anal intercourse with him, while demanding ransom from his family.

He stated that Police officers attached to Ibusa Division and Ibusa Vigilante arrested two suspects, Samuel and Eze, following a tip-off after they lured and abducted Njoku, 35, from Ezalo-Owerri village in Ihiala-Mbano Local Government Area, Imo State, to Ibusa, where they reside.

According to the Police boss, “the suspects, members of a kidnapping syndicate, invite unsuspecting victims via social network. In response to an invitation by one of the suspects, Adesida, whose Facebook name is Tony, the victim came to Asaba from Owerri to see him.

“However, on getting to a point at Ibusa as he was directed, the victim was attacked by the two suspects, who dragged him into the bush and called his relatives’ on phone, demanding for a ransom of N200,000.

“The victim was also robbed by the suspects of some valuables. The case will soon be charged to court.”