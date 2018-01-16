Don’t blame any ethnic group for the kidnap, murder of Taraba lawmaker – Ishaku

Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba, on Tuesday, warned residents of Takum against blaming any ethnic group for the death of Mr. Hosea Ibi, a member of the Taraba House of Assembly.

Ibi, who was abducted by kidnappers on Dec 30, 2017, was found dead in his home town, Takum, on Monday.

Ishaku, also a native of Takum, gave the warning when the leadership of the House of Assembly paid him a condolence visit.

According to him, Ibi’s gruesome murder is a criminal act that is unacceptable to any ethnic group.

“I have warned people against attacking anybody or any tribe because this is not about tribe.

“Don’t go and say that they have attacked a Jukun man and you want to retaliate.

“It is purely a criminal act that will be handled by appropriate authorities. Do not bring more problems to us because we already have many to deal with,” he warned.

He condemned the brutal killing of the lawmaker by his abductors even after an undisclosed ransom was paid to them in two instalments.

The governor urged security operatives to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous act were arrested and prosecuted.

While describing late Ibi as a quite, humble and courageous gentleman, he prayed God to give the lawmaker’s family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Earlier, the Speaker of the House, Mr. Abel Diah, had condoled with Ishaku over the incident, and commended the governor for the efforts to rescue the lawmaker from his captives.

He said the killing of Ibi had shown clearly that the kidnappers were not only interested in ransom but the lawmaker’s life.

Diah described Ibi as a great democrat, a seasoned lawyer and a dogged fighter who was prepared to make every sacrifice toward a better Taraba State.