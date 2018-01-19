DMO releases FG’s Bond Issuance Calendar for 2018

The Debt Management Office, DMO, has released the Federal Government’s Bond Issuance Calendar for the first quarter of 2018.

According to the DMO, the Calendar is intended to enable investors plan their investment activities for the quarter as well as raise funds for the Government.

The FGN Bonds have a wide range of investors, both domestic and international, and the Issuance Calendar is one of the key information requirements used for planning their activities.

The Calendar shows that the DMO plans to raise between N315 and N385 billion from FGN Bond Auctions during the Quarter through three Bonds, the 14.50% FGN JUL 2021, the 16.2884% FGN MAR 2027 and a new 7-year Bond. The 2021 and the 2027 are Benchmark Bonds which are actively traded.

The offer of three different tenors is aimed at meeting investors’ varying needs.

DMO said its Domestic Issuance Programme for the year is structured to ensure that funds required to finance the budget deficit will be provided over the course of the year as required by its mandate, while also ensuring that the FGN Securities market is efficient, robust and liquid.

FGN Securities have provided an avenue for market-based financing of the Government’s operations, while also leading in initiatives that have led to the development of other segments of the financial market, particularly the corporate sector.