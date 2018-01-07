Dino Sporting Club searches for young Okochas, Kanus

Thousands of young and talented players will be screened by Dino Sporting Club in its search for football talents in the mould of Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu.

The event is billed for January 15-18 at the the Legacy pitch of the National Stadium, Lagos.

The players targeting to be picked for professional football club career in Europe and Nigerian teams would be screened by trained coaches and scouts from different parts of the world.

CEO of Dino Sporting Club, Samuel Omamofe Columbus revealed that they would be looking for quality players aged between 15 -20 years who would be further trained in their Abeokuta training camp before exposure to clubs in Europe.

“It’s going to be our first open screening in Lagos and it’s bound to be a big one.

“Our scouts from Europe and other parts of the world will be arriving soon and our target is to get many talented and disciplined players” declared the light Columbus, who is working in tandem with several FIFA licensed players’ agent and scouts.

Speaking further, Columbus revealed that they expect players from all parts of the country as their mission is to get future creative payers like Okocha and Kanu and amongst others.