Dickson vows to expose politicians arming criminals

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA— GOVERNOR Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has restated his determination to name and shame politicians who are arming and supporting criminal elements in the society.

Dickson stated this at the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Yenagoa.

Commending the gallantry of the security personnel and their contribution to peace, security and development, he lamented that some political leaders were engrossed in compromising security in the state.

Dickson charged the leaders of the various security outfits to show the requisite courage and professionalism to take decisive measures to enforce security in accordance with the express stipulations of the constitution.

He said: “I call for robust partnership. In this state, I will continue to kick against political leaders who use advantaged political position to compromise national and state security instead of supporting security and stability in our communities.”